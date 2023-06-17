Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

To streamline police verification for passports, the UT police will now carry out verifications through ‘mPassport Police App’ which was launched in the city today by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

A dedicated staff of 32 police personnel posted at 16 police stations has been allotted tablets for the verification, which would make the process paperless.

Physical verifications will now be done through the devices by clicking photo of the applicant and uploading necessary documents online on the spot.

The ‘mPassport Police App’ was created by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in 2019 and has been linked to Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) throughout the country. The Chandigarh Police adopted it now.

In addition to this, four other services - character verification, employee verification, tenant verification and servant verification that were earlier partly offline - have now been completely digitised and made available online.

On the occasion, the Administrator also handed over an insurance claim cheque for Rs 90 lakh to family members of lady constable Sharda, who recently died in a road accident.