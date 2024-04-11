Administrator refused to talk to me: Chandigarh Mayor

Chandigarh, April 10
Mayor Kuldeep Kumar today said Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit refused to discuss any issues with him when he reached the Governor House today after taking an appointment.
Mayor Kumar said he wanted to meet Parohit get 20,000 liters of free water to the people of Chandigarh and issue of providing free parking in Chandigarh approved from him.
“I sought time from Banwari Lal Purohit yesterday, so that we can make him more clear about our intentions and this important issue of public concern. But the governor refused to meet me, saying he did not want to talk to me on this issue,” Kumar said.
