Paid parking on streets in Sector 35: Admn asks Chandigarh MC to prepare plan

Residents of Sector 35 here will now have to pay fee for parking their vehicles on streets in the residential areas. Recently, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had implemented the pilot community parking project in Sector 35.

The UT Administration had directed the MC to prepare a detailed plan for charging fee for parking of vehicles on streets in the residential areas of Sector 35, said sources.

The directions were issued during a meeting on the community parking here today. The meeting was chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The sources said the Adviser stated that people should park their vehicles inside their houses and parking of vehicles on streets should be paid. He also directed the MC to implement the project within 15 days.

Under the project, all V-4 (roads in front of the market), V-5 (periphery roads within the sectors) and V-6 (internal roads of the residential area) will be declared no-parking zones and facilities for community parking will be developed. Parking will be allowed on V-5 and V-6 roads.

The sources said the project would be first implemented in Sector 35 and later in other parts of the city.

On finding parking problems, it was suggested that vehicles should follow one-way traffic for different entry and exit under the pilot community parking project in Sector 35.

The Estate Office had also issued a public notice to encourage local residents to park their vehicles inside their premises as per the bye-laws.

After years of deliberations, the Administration had notified the parking policy in December 2020, but failed to implement it successfully. The Administration then decided to revise the policy to make it more effective.

The policy was notified with an aim to addressing the chaotic parking conditions in the city and encouraging the shift from the use of personal vehicles to the public transport.

For public participation, Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) were to be actively involved for parking management in commercial areas and members of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were to enforce all parking laws, including pedestrian and cyclists’ right of way, instead of parking cars on footpaths. Parking on footpaths was to be strictly prohibited.

The policy agreed to the creation of community parking for night in each sub-sector by using neighbourhood commercial and institutional parking lots.

No-parking zones

