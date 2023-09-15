Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

After two and half days, the Junior Resident (JRs) doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, called off their strike and joined back work this afternoon.

The strike entered its third day today with the JRs remaining adamant on a written assurance from the UT Administration for implementation of the central residency scheme and stipend enhancement. Though the UT Administration didn’t give them a written assurance, a meeting was held with the representatives of the protesting JRs, after which the strike was called off in the afternoon.

“Officials of the Administration interacted with us and gave us all necessary proofs of fulfilment of our demands,” said Dr Simran Sethi, president, Resident Doctors Association.

The strike by the JRs, who assist senior consultants, had affected the outpatient department (OPD) services. Nearly 100 JRs were had been staging a silent protest near the Gate No. 4 of the hospital. The strike was held a week after of discussions between the Resident Doctors and the Administration.

The residents have been demanding implementation of the central residency scheme to enhance their stipend. At present, these JRs are paid 50 per cent of the remuneration their counterparts at the PGI get. They get a stipend of Rs 60,000, whereas their counterparts in the Central Government are paid Rs 1 lakh. All medical colleges under the Centre and UTs have fully adopted the central residency scheme.

Meanwhile, the OPD at the Sector 32 hospital remained affected on the third day. The patients were asked to wait for long hours. However, the situation improved after the JRs called off the strike around 1pm.