Admn fixes time slots for bursting firecrackers

Mohali, November 10
The district administration has allowed burning of firecrackers on Diwali, November 12, from 8 pm to 10 pm. Similarly, use of crackers will be permitted from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on November 27, Gurpurb. Apart from this, firecrackers will be allowed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am during Christmas and New Year. The orders will come into force from and remain effective till January 1.
According to the orders issued by the District Magistrate Ashika Jain, it will be necessary for the organisers to obtain approval from the sub-divisional magistrate concerned to celebrate the festivals collectively.
No person will be allowed to sell or use Chinese crackers. Places selling firecrackers will be declared as no-smoking zones. The Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council have been instructed to install no-smoking zone signboards at these places. According to the orders, silence zone has been declared to government, private hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centres, educational institutions, courts located in the district.
Firecrackers will be completely banned in their 100 meter area. According to the rules, it is necessary to have a valid inflammable licence for the sale of firecrackers. Firecrackers will be sold only at designated places in the district.
Chinese items banned
