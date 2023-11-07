Admn holds eco festival at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Department of Environment of the Chandigarh Administration and the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee today organised ‘EcoFEST 2023’ on the premises of DAV College.

The event was aimed at promoting sustainable life practices with a plethora of activities to showcase and facilitate various initiatives related to environmental conservation.

Department of Environment Director TC Nautiyal graced the occasion as the chief guest. He emphasised the role of youth in conserving the environment.

Panjab University Senator Prof Navdeep Goyal was the guest of honour, and Dr Madhuri Rishi, an associate professor in the Department of Environment, was the keynote speaker.

Dr Samrat Ghosh of IISER-Mohali dwelt on green crackers. Dr Meenakshi Jatayan and Dr Rhythm Aggarwal, assistant environment engineers, discussed plastic and e-waste management.

Eco-warriors from and around Chandigarh were felicitated for adopting eco-friendly practices. Eco-friendly products were displayed as part of an exhibition organised on the campus by some NGOs.

#Environment #Pollution