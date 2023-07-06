Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 5

The UT Transport Department is considering increasing the road tax for both non-electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers by 3 per cent. The move is aimed at bringing uniformity in tax rates in the tricity.

An official said it was proposed to increase the road tax for four-wheelers priced at and above Rs 20 lakh from 8% to 11% and for those costing below Rs 20 lakh, from 6% to 9%. The new taxes would be implemented after approval from the competent authority.

With regard to two-wheelers, it has been proposed to increase the tax from 3% to 6% for vehicles costing less than Rs 1 lakh and from 4% to 7% for those priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.

At present, Chandigarh has the lowest tax rates for non-electric vehicles compared to Punjab and Haryana. Nearly, 2,000 four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers are registered in the city every month.

An official of the Transport Department said the tax would be increased after nearly a decade. Due to the lower tax rates in Chandigarh, people from neighbouring cities get their vehicles registered in UT after doing a house rent-lease agreement.

In Punjab, the road tax for four-wheelers is 9% for vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh and 11% for those costing above Rs 15 lakh. In Haryana, four-wheelers priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh are subject to 8% tax, while vehicles priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh have 6% tax.

In Chandigarh, the tax rates for two-wheelers are 3% for vehicles costing less than Rs 1 lakh, 4% for vehicles priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, and 5% for vehicles priced above Rs 4 lakh.

Similarly in Haryana, 4% tax is charged for two-wheelers costing up to Rs 75,000, 6% for vehicles priced between Rs 0.76 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, and 8% for vehicles priced above Rs 2 lakh.

In Punjab, the road tax is 7% for two-wheelers priced below Rs 1 lakh and 9% for vehicles costing above Rs 1 lakh.

To encourage the sale of electric vehicles, the UT Administration has completely waived the road tax on electric and hybrid vehicles. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022 was implemented in September last year with the goal of making Chandigarh a “Model EV City” and achieving zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) status among all Indian cities within five years.