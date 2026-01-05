Admn seeks MHA approval for Rs 160-cr DC office complex

To provide multiple public services under one roof, the UT Administration has sent a detailed plan of the proposed Integrated Deputy Commissioner Office Complex to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for administrative approval. The new building is estimated to cost nearly Rs 160 crore.

The Administration has recently finalised the detailed functional layout and vertical zoning plan of the proposed building on Jan Marg, next to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the detailed plan of the new DC Office building had been sent to the MHA for administrative approval. The six-storey building is estimated to cost nearly Rs 160 crore, he added.

The DC said the building had been conceptualised to accommodate key departments and high public-dealing offices, with a clear and systematic segregation of public interface zones, core administrative offices, record rooms and technical service areas. This scientific planning is intended to ensure smooth workflow, enhanced security, ease of navigation and improved accessibility for citizens.

Three basement levels (Basement-1, 2 & 3) shall primarily cater to parking requirements and essential building services. These levels will include ramps, ventilation systems, electrical and fire safety installations, pressurised staircases and lift lobbies, ensuring compliance with prescribed safety norms and reducing surface-level congestion.

Public interface hub

The ground floor has been designed as the principal citizen interaction zone, keeping public convenience as the core objective. Facilities proposed on this floor include reception and public waiting areas, RLA Office (Driving & Registration Section), public dealing counters, cafeteria and civic amenities, and pressurised lift lobby and staircases.

“This floor has been intentionally planned for maximum accessibility, minimising the need for citizens to move to upper floors for routine services,” he said.

Public-oriented services

The first floor will house major public service offices, including RLA branches, SDM Office, public dealing counters, record rooms and supporting offices. There will be adequate waiting areas and toilet facilities to ensure efficient handling of high footfall services.

Revenue, admn functions

The second floor is earmarked for key revenue and quasi-judicial functions, including Tehsildar (Revenue) Offices, Land Acquisition Officer (LAO), courtrooms; public dealing areas, record rooms and support facilities. This floor acts as a functional bridge between public services and core administration.

Core administration

The third floor will accommodate senior administrative offices such as Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Offices; Accounts Branch; NIC support facilities, conference and coordination spaces. Access to this floor will be regulated to maintain a balance between security and administrative efficiency.

The fourth floor has been designated for departmental offices, including, Excise & Taxation Department, courtrooms, record rooms, supporting administrative units. This arrangement ensures departmental clustering and operational efficiency.

The upper two floors have been reserved for technical and support infrastructure, including, National Informatics Centre (NIC); HVAC plant rooms and electrical and other technical service areas. These floors will ensure uninterrupted digital connectivity, power supply and climate control across the building.

The DC said the building would incorporate the highest standards of safety, security and firefighting systems, including modern fire detection, suppression mechanisms and emergency evacuation facilities. The overall planning emphasises citizen convenience, administrative efficiency, sustainability, safety and future scalability.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the complex will significantly enhance service delivery, transparency and inter-departmental coordination, while providing a modern and efficient working environment for officers and staff.

He further directed the departments concerned to expedite the process of obtaining all necessary statutory approvals, so that the project can be implemented in a timely manner and the citizens of Chandigarh can benefit at the earliest.