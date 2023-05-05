Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 4

To promote cycling and walking, the UT Administration is all set to start the construction of two green corridors along the N-Choe in the city next week.

The work on both corridors under the pilot project is likely to be completed within six months. Under the provisions of the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, the UT Administration will construct 11 longitudinal green corridors for non-motorised transport (NMT) in the city. The work will be carried out in phases.

11 longitudinal passages in phases Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 strives to motivate citizens to use bicycle as a preferred mode of transport

Under the master plan, UT will build 11 longitudinal green corridors for non-motorised transport (NMT) in phases

By segregating vehicular and non-motorised traffic, corridors will offer safe cycling & walking experience to residents

Besides being a healthy way to commute to workspaces, shopping centres & residences, these will help cut carbon emissions

RITES report says 40% of UT residents are not satisfied with facilities provided for NMT, such as walking and cycling

Corridor 1: Sector 42 to 53 skirting Butrela & Badheri villages

Length: 8 km

Corridor 2: Rajendra Park, Sec 3, to Fragrance Garden, Sec 42 via War Memorial & Bougainvillea Garden; Leisure Valley, Sector 10; Rose Garden, Sector 16; Bamboo Garden and Traffic Park, Sector 23; Bal Bhawan, Sector 36

Length: 10 km

In phase I, work on an 8-km-long green corridor will begin from May 12, says an official of the Engineering Department. It will start from Sector 42 and culminate at Sector 53 skirting Butrela and Badheri villages.

The work on the second one will begin two weeks later. The second corridor, which will be nearly 10 km long, will start from Rajendra Park, Sector 3, and cover War Memorial and Bougainvillea Garden; Leisure Valley, Sector 10; Rose Garden, Sector 16; Bamboo Garden and Traffic Park, Sector 23; and Bal Bhawan, Sector 36, before culminating near Fragrance Garden, Sector 42. The corridors will provide a safe cycling and walking experience to city residents, says the official.

During a recent presentation, it was deliberated that use of NMT in the city was needed to be strengthened taking into consideration the environmental considerations and segregation of vehicular and non-motorised traffic. With the provision of such green corridors, cyclists will feel safe as these will connect to their workspaces, shopping centres and residences.

Special provisions are being made for pedestrians and cyclists in the city as per the original plan wherein the 7V road network was designed for safe movement of pedestrians and V8 roads were subsequently built as cycle tracks along major roads.

The pedestrians and cycles were to move along city greens intercepting vehicular roads for seamless connectivity.

The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 strives to motivate citizens to use bicycle as a preferred mode of transport. It is a healthy mode of transport for shorter distances and will help reduce carbon emissions by bringing down car use in the city.

The Adviser had recently directed the officers concerned to start the work on a priority basis in a phased manner on all 11 vertical green corridors. The Engineering Department has to provide the technical feasibility of these corridors in coordination with the Forest Department.

In its report, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited had also recommended that though Chandigarh had a dedicated 210-km cycle track network and a public bike-sharing system, it needed to integrate the two to encourage more people to switch to cycling.

The report had stated 40% of Chandigarh residents were not satisfied with the facilities provided for NMT, such as walking and cycling.