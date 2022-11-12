Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 11

Nearly 13 years after work began on a museum dedicated to Nek Chand at the Rock Garden, the facility is yet to see the light of day. The world famous sculpture garden constructed by the artist was opened to public in 1976.

The structure of the museum, which was to come up in Phase III of the garden, was constructed in 2008-09, but it remains incomplete. The round-shaped building continues to gather dust, reflecting apathy on part of the UT Administration.

Meant to showcase artist’s journey To house portraits of artist’s life journey, achievements

Old bicycle used by artist to ferry raw material for the garden

Personal belongings such as books, newspaper cuttings

Theatre and library also conceptualised at the museum Phase III works still pending In the wake of G20 meet in January, UT Adviser Dharam Pal recently ordered completion of all pending works in Phase III within two months

Work on waterfall renovation, installation of signage, etc. has begun. However, work on the museum will be taken up separately 1976 Rock Garden unveiled 2008-09 Work on museum began

The museum was to house portraits of Nek Chand’s achievements, besides belongings such as books, newspaper cuttings and the old bicycle that he used to ferry the raw material for the Rock Garden. A theatre and a library were also planned at the proposed museum.

Artist’s son Anuj Saini says they will again take up the issue with the administration to ensure completion of the project at the earliest.

In July 2015, nearly a month after the artist passed away, the UT Administration had decided to complete the pending work related to the museum and gift it to his family on his birth anniversary i.e. December 15. However, the project remains in limbo till today. In 2017, a Dolls Museum in the memory of the artist was thrown open to public. The museum comprises 200 rag dolls made from waste by Nek Chand in the 1970s. The dolls depict the daily chores of village folk. During a recent visit to the Rock Garden, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had ordered completion of all pending works of Phase-III within two months in the wake of G-20 meeting scheduled in January next year.

We will again take up issue with admn for early execution. —Anuj Saini, artist’s son We will look into the matter and work towards early completion of museum. —CB Ojha, Chief Engineer

Chief Engineer CB Ojha said they had already begun completing pending works such as renovation of waterfall, installation of signage, etc. He, however, said the work on the museum would be taken up separately. “We will look into the issue and work for early completion of the museum,” he said.

Working as a road inspector with the Public Works Department in Punjab, Nek Chand cleared a little patch of forest near the Sukhna Lake to create his magic kingdom.

He managed to keep this place under wraps for 18 years, before it was discovered in 1976. Since his work was illegal at the time, the Rock Garden was in danger of getting demolished. However, due to strong public opinion in his favour, the park was officially unveiled in 1976.

Waste such as broken crockery, electrical fittings, glass bangles, bathroom tiles, wash basins and bicycle frames were used to make mosaic sculptures of men, women, animals and gods.

The garden is built out of industrial and home discarded items such as bottles, ceramic pots, bangles, broken pipes, etc. Spread over 40 acres, the garden is located between the Capitol Complex and Sukhna Lake.

#Nek Chand #Rock Garden Chandigarh