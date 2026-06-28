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Home / Chandigarh / Adult & Elderly Vaccination Clinic inaugurated at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

Adult & Elderly Vaccination Clinic inaugurated at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File
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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today inaugurated the Adult and Elderly Vaccination Clinic at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32), Chandigarh.

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The clinic, established by the Department of Community Medicine, GMCH-32, in collaboration with the Rotary Club Central, Chandigarh, aims to promote healthy ageing and protect adults and senior citizens from vaccine-preventable diseases.

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The clinic will provide vaccination services against influenza, pneumococcal disease, hepatitis A and B, typhoid, tetanus, shingles (herpes zoster) and human papillomavirus (HPV). These diseases continue to cause illness, hospitalisation and preventable deaths among adults, many of which can be avoided through timely immunisation.

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The newly established facility will function as a one-stop centre, offering personalised vaccination assessment and immunisation services based on an individual’s age and medical condition.

Director Principal, GMCH-32, Ravneet Kaur Bedi; president, Rotary Club Central, Chandigarh, Vebhu Bhatnagar; Medical Superintendent Vishal Guglani; head of the department of Community Medicine Sonia Puri; faculty members and senior doctors of GMCH, along with other stakeholders, were also present on the occasion.

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