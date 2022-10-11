Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal opens waiting hall for attendants at GMSH-16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today inaugurated a waiting hall at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for patients’ attendants in the presence of Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, and other senior officials of the Health Department.

The Health Secretary informed the Adviser about the waiting hall constructed at a cost of about Rs 43 lakh.

The Director stated that the waiting hall had a seating capacity of around 150 patients/attendants at any given time. It had a provision for cross ventilation, well lit and airy with adequate lighting, fans and water cooler for public comfort and convenience.

Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, made special mention of pre-fabricated, neat and clean separate toilets for men and women.

The Adviser appealed to public to obtain maximum benefits of the waiting hall to avoid unnecessary crowd, especially in the emergency wing, in order to allow medical professionals to perform their duties more efficiently and be able to deliver even better patient care.

