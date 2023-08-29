Adviser presides over meet on tuberculosis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

To rid Chandigarh of tuberculosis (TB) by 2024, a meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

A brief overview of the National TB Elimination Programme was discussed with a special focus on high-risk areas.

This was the second meeting with all stakeholders from the Health Department, namely the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society, the NVHCP, AYUSH, Malaria, the ICDS and the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, among others. Members of the IMA, Social Welfare, Drug Controllers, Education, Higher Education, Medical Colleges and Food Safety departments also participated in the meeting, among others.

Members of various NGOs across the UT, such as the Rotary and its various branches, the Tera hi Tera, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust and the Lions Club Chandigarh, also participated in the meeting.

Adviser Pal told the stakeholders to adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support. A holistic approach will be followed in the identification, treatment and management of TB patients and their families. A lot of other important decisions were taken during the meeting.