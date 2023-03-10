Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal reviews preparations for G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the preparations for the three-day meeting on agriculture of the G20 member countries, scheduled to be held here from March 29-31.

It will be the second meeting of the G20 countries to be hosted by the City Beautiful.

A senior official said nearly 150 members would be coming from various parts of the world. They would be staying at Hotel Lalit at IT Park and Hotel Hyatt in the Industrial Area.

The UT Administration will be hosting a dinner for the delegates at Rock Garden on March 29. The next day, the dinner would be held at Lake Club. On the last day of the meeting, the Haryana Government will host a dinner for them at Pinjore Garden.

Cultural events will also be held at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during their visits.

The G20 countries comprise the world’s major developed and developing countries, accounting for 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum of international economic cooperation.

The UT hosted the first meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group of the G20 on January 30-31.

#Agriculture