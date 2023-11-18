Advisory ahead of WC final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The UT police have issued an advisory for the residents ahead of the India-Australia cricket world cup final on November 19. The police have stated that activities such as bursting of crackers, playing loud music and organising processions in the city are prohibited.

Additionally, public screening of the match in open spaces requires prior permission. The violation of these rules will result in prosecution under relevant legal sections.

#Australia #Cricket