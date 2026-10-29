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Home / Chandigarh / Advocate booked for abetting suicide; Bar Assn seeks fair trial

Advocate booked for abetting suicide; Bar Assn seeks fair trial

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police have registered a case against a Sector 43 District Court advocate for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 57-year-old canteen worker, who consumed a poisonous substance at the court complex on Monday evening.

A case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station against advocate SP Bansal, whose chamber is on the third floor of the complex, on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, a resident of Maloya Colony.

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The complainant alleged that his father had been abused, humiliated and threatened by the advocate. The issue arose after one of the canteen helpers delivered tea to the advocate’s chamber.

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The victim had gone to resolve the matter, but the advocate allegedly used abusive language against him, the complainant said.

Following the incident, the victim allegedly consumed poison on Monday evening, when the courts were closed. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead on October 26.

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Inquest proceedings were initiated at the police station. The investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association, under the leadership of president AS Gujral, observed a work abstention on Wednesday in solidarity with advocate SP Bansal following the registration of an FIR against him.

The executive body, along with executive members and in consultation with senior members of the Bar, expressed serious concern over the circumstances surrounding the registration of the FIR.

The association extended its condolences to the deceased’s family. At the same time, it maintained that every individual, including a member of the legal fraternity, was entitled to a fair, impartial and lawful process.

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