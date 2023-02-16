Advocates to resume work today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The local District Bar Association has decided to resume work from tomorrow. The decision has been taken after its delegation held a meeting with UT Home Secretary.

Shanker Gupta, president of the association, said the delegation met the SSP, Chandigarh, and Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary, today. Both officials assured the delegation of a fair investigation. In view of the assurance given by the officials, it has been decided that the advocates would resume work from Thursday.

The DBA has opposed the FIR against advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala in connection with a clash between members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and the police.

The advocates had abstained from work for past two days.

Gupta said a panel of lawyers had been constituted that would pursue the matter with the authorities concerned.