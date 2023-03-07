AEPTA-Delhi win golf tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Team of AEPTA-Delhi comprising Shikha Meelu, Shalini Kapoor and Jaspreet Kaur have claimed first position on the concluding day of the 6th Neelu Chopra Interclub Golf Tournament played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Chandigarh Golf Club team, including Hanima Grewal, Vijay Wadhawan and Saguna Jain, claimed second position.

Maximum Stable Ford point was won by Hanima. In the Stable Ford match, Sukhi Jodha claimed top position, followed by Tina Jain. Raja Dhillon won the “Closest to the Pin” event, while Saguna Jain won the straight drive event. This tournament is sponsored by Ashwani Chopra every year in the fond memory of his late wife Neelu Chopra. Lady Captain Ashu Singh said around 60 players participated in the tournament. There were a total of nine teams of four players each — One team from Delhi Golf club, two from AEPTA-Delhi, two from the Panchkula Golf Club and four from the Chandigarh Golf club. The rest of the players played the Stable Ford match.