Aerotropolis: Grid roads to be ready by April ’25

Mohali, August 20

Taking another step towards setting up its new township, named Aerotropolis, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted the tender for the development of grid roads in Pockets A, B, C & D of the project. The work allotted at an approximate cost of Rs 195 crore would be completed in April 2025.

The authority would develop the Aerotropolis project over approximately 5,500 acres of land in different phases.

In the first phase, grid roads would be laid in around 1,650 acres and the work of development of internal roads in this area would be taken up in the next phase.

The area so developed by M/s SBEIPL-HRG (JV) would be put to residential, commercial and institutional use. The company would develop the grid roads of different pockets provisioned in the project. The completion of the work would pave the way for further construction activities at the site.

Aerotropolis, a prestigious project of the development authority, is in proximity to the international airport as well as located adjacent to the already developed Aerocity & IT City townships of GMADA.

