Aerotropolis project: Expert group to evaluate social impact assessment report on Nov 27

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, submitted the social impact assessment report on land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project (E, F, G,H, I and J Block), which will be evaluated by an expert group. The evaluation has been scheduled for November 27 at the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority Bhawan.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has also invited numberdars and sarpanches of eight villages — Patton, Kurari, Seonk, Bari, Matran, Bakarpur, Kishanpura and Chhat — to the meeting.

PAU, which had conducted a social impact assessment at eight villages in Mohali where 3,537 acres of land will be acquired to develop Pockets E, F, G, H, I and J of the Aerotropolis township on November10, 11 and 12, submitted the report within 10 days even though the deadline for such assessments is six months.

The development authority plans to acquire land under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Notably, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has already developed Aerotropolis (A,B,C, D blocks) and now plans to acquire land of these eight villages to develop E, F, G, H, I and J blocks.

The development authority is looking to develop 758 acres for E Block, 445 acres for F Block, 498 acres for G block, 879 acres for H Block, 467 acres for I Block and 468 acres for J Block.

Meanwhile, village residents said they have registered their objections written and orally to the team conducting the Social Impact Assessment. “We will object to the GMADA’s move to acquire land if our objections are not appropriately addressed,” they added.