Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 17
The UT Administration has proposed an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly rental for the ground floor of small flats at Maloya, allotted under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in 2020.
The decision to increase the rent from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 was taken during a meeting of the State Monitoring Committee held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal today.
The Adviser said one of the allottees had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court questioning same rent for all three floors.
On the petition, the High Court directed the administration to look into the matter. During a meeting held today, it had been proposed to increase the rent of the ground floor by Rs 500 per month, whereas the rent of the first and second floors would remain the same i.e. Rs 3,000, he said.
The UT Administration had rented out nearly 2,000 small flats constructed by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) in Maloya to the urban poor under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2020.
Under the scheme, the administration had rented out the vacant flats to the occupants of pre-fab shelters in Sectors 52 and 56.
The administration had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rent out these flats under the scheme. The scheme was implemented by the CHB through a concessionaire to be appointed through the bidding process.
The ministry had launched the scheme to provide ease of living, and access to dignified and planned housing at an affordable rent to migrant labour and urban poor.
The scheme was implemented by utilising existing vacant houses to convert these into ARHCs. It was aimed at helping urban migrants, who stayed in slums, informal settlements, unauthorised colonies and peripheral areas to save cost on housing. Beneficiaries for the scheme are urban migrants and poor from the EWS or LIG categories.
2,000 built by CHB; given in 2020
- UT had rented out 2,000 small flats built by CHB in Maloya to urban poor under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes scheme in 2020
- An allottee moved HC questioning same rent for all three floors; HC asked UT to look into the matter
- The State Monitoring Committee has proposed an increase in rent from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 for ground floor; rent of first and second floors remains the same
