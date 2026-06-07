Afghan team gets support too

Amid low cheer from stands, a loud support from Khyal Mohammad was the lone backing for the Afghanistan players in the morning session. At lunch, he was joined by a few more Afghan nationals to support the visiting side. Mohammad, who hails from Kabul, is pursuing his studies from a local university, and is an avid cricket fan and cricket-content creator. Nangyal Kharoti, who is one of his friends, made his debut for the Afghan team in the match. Sharifi was the main performer for the visiting side.

Advertisement

“They both play in Afghan domestic league — Shpageeza Cricket League. Cricket is mostly played in college or local grounds on cemented pitches in Afghanistan. However, in recent years, the sport has witnessed massive attention in various parts of the country. Though Rashid Khan is not playing here, I am here to support this young Afghanistan team and I hope to see them play more Tests in future,” said Mohammad.

Advertisement

When asked if the old war had affected the morale of Afghan youngsters, he said, “Cricket has emerged as a big hope for youngsters, and this is what makes this sport so popular in Afghanistan. We don’t have a world-class stadium in Afghanistan, but war has taught us to accept win or defeat with a smile,” he added.

Advertisement

The Afghan skipper maintained that the cricket was getting popular among Afghanistan natives, especially after its players started playing in various franchisee leagues across the world.

By evening, the spectator count had reached 4,000.