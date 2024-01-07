AFPI girl cadet to become IAF officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Another cadet of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, Mohali, has been selected for pre-commission training at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

The selected cadet, Arshdeep Kaur, hails from Khamano in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Her father Daljinder Pal Singh is a businessman.

Meanwhile, eight cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Boys, also in Mohali, have joined various service training academies during the past two weeks, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Government that runs the two institutes.

Both institutes train selected cadets for entry into the Armed forces as commissioned officers at the class 12 level as well as after graduation.

