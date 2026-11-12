After 29-year legal battle, HC orders Chandigarh administration to redesignate college Director as Lecturer

After a nearly 29-year-long legal battle, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chandigarh Administration to immediately redesignate K S Sahi, Director of Physical Education at Government College of Art, Chandigarh, as Lecturer in Physical Education.

The development is significant in the context of the long-standing issue concerning the academic status of Directors of Physical Education in affiliated colleges. Recognition of their Lecturer designation and status as members of the faculty may open avenues for career advancement and promotion to higher academic positions, including that of Principal, subject to fulfilment of the applicable qualifications and recruitment rules.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma, in her order, directed the Chandigarh Administration to withdraw its order dated March 5, 2015, which had withdrawn the Lecturer designation granted to K S Sahi.

The litigation dates back to 1997, when nine petitioners challenged the decision dated January 16, 1995, concerning the non-redesignation of in-service Directors of Physical Education as Lecturers in the Department of Physical Education.

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Their claim was based, inter alia, on the Punjab Government order dated February 18, 1974, followed by similar decisions of Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University. The Chandigarh Administration had also adopted the relevant Punjab Government order on June 6, 1988.

During the pendency of the case, the benefit of redesignation was extended to the petitioners. However, the designation granted to K S Sahi through an order dated November 12, 2002, was withdrawn by the Chandigarh Administration on March 5, 2015. Following this, he had to pursue further legal proceedings to protect his service rights.

The petitioners had also relied upon the UGC clarification dated December 4, 1995, which addressed the applicability of the 1991 UGC Regulations to teachers appointed through duly constituted Selection Committees before September 19, 1991.

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While directing the withdrawal of the 2015 order, the High Court observed that upon restoration of the writ petition on May 15, 2015, the interim directions dated November 27, 2001, stood revived.

The court relied upon the Supreme Court judgment in Vareed Jacob versus Sosamma Geevarghese & Others (2004), concerning the revival of interlocutory orders upon restoration of proceedings.