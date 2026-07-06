After 51 years, PU to host India U-18 hockey camp

After nearly 51 years, the Panjab University campus grounds will once again host a national preparatory camp for an Indian national hockey team.

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Starting from Monday, Hockey India has confirmed that it will host the national coaching camp for the Indian Men’s U-18 hockey team in preparation for the AHF Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship-2026 at the Panjab University campus grounds. The international meet is scheduled to be held in Oman from July 20 to 25. The camp will be inaugurated by the university Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig, and will feature various international junior hockey players who have already won laurels for the country.

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It was in 1975 that the campus grounds hosted a preparatory camp for the Kuala Lumpur World Cup-bound Indian senior hockey team. The team under the supervision of hockey legend and triple Olympian Balbir Singh (the then chief coach) had practiced at the same university grounds and played under the captaincy of another hockey great, Ajit Pal Singh.

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The side created history by defeating Pakistan 2-1 and bringing home the World Cup title. In the final at the Merdeka Stadium, the side trailed before mounting a comeback with goals from Surjit Singh and Ashok Kumar. Such was the aura of the Indian team in the era that the then Punjab Chief Minister, Giani Zail Singh, used to visit the team members on the campus, while the practice sessions would witness packed stands occupied by young hockey lovers.

While the previous camp was organised on grassy grounds, the current camp will be on synthetic turf laid at the university grounds. As per Hockey India, the camp will be conducted from July 6 to 17, and the campus authorities have provided the team a hockey pitch (full-sized Astroturf with floodlights) for daily training sessions, gymnasium for strength and conditioning training, swimming pool for recovery and conditioning sessions and twin-sharing accommodation for 16 players, four coaching and support staff and meals.

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“Hockey India highly values the continued support and partnership extended by Panjab University in the development of Indian hockey. Your excellent sports infrastructure and past support have been instrumental in our preparatory programmes. We are confident that with your cooperation, the team will be able to prepare effectively for the upcoming Asian Championship,” reads the circular issued by Cdr RK Srivastava, Director General, Hockey India, to Gurcharan Singh Gill, professor, SGGS College, Sector 26.

“It’s a great honour for the university and hockey lovers of the nation and region. The Panjab University will provide all assistance to the side, and will chalk out the plans for developing the sport with the help of Hockey India. The university will also initiate the process of signing a memorandum of understanding with Hockey India for hosting more such opportunities and tournaments in the near future,” said Rakesh Malik, Director Sports, Panjab University.

The U-18 team will be trained under former Indian team captain and current coach Sardar Singh. Last month, the Indian U-18 team won the Asia Cup-2026 hockey tournament in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian U-18 team was crowned champion after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final.