DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / After admissions, parents stare at troubles of book, uniform buying

After admissions, parents stare at troubles of book, uniform buying

With the new academic session knocking at the door, problems pertaining to long queues of parents at book stores, expensive books and stationery, schools referring specific outlets for purchasing books and dresses have again come to the fore. In some...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:14 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parents along with their children can be seen buying books at a shop in Chandigarh. Pradeep Tewari
Advertisement

With the new academic session knocking at the door, problems pertaining to long queues of parents at book stores, expensive books and stationery, schools referring specific outlets for purchasing books and dresses have again come to the fore. In some cases, some schools are having temporary arrangements, like book stores, and have mentioned specific timing for purchasing books for the classes.

Last year, the Director School Education (DSE) had asked two local schools to file their replies within three days for recommending particular shops to parents for purchase of books and uniforms. These schools had mentioned the names of some particular outlets on their official websites. In order to avoid public embarrassment, the schools have now asked the parents to buy books from any book shop.

However, as far as books pertaining to certain publishers are concerned, the same are only available at certain book stores. “This practice has been in existence for years now. School dress of children and books cost thousands due to the monopoly of various people involved. Despite knowing the consequences, one of the schools has openly approached the parents by sending them a QR code for making advance payments and allotting specific time and date (as per classes) to pick the books’ sets,” said Honey, a parent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, playing smart, those in business have started home delivery of books sets in order to avoid chaos at their respective stores and to avoid the authorities concerned. The websites of some famous books stores mention the name of the schools and those interested just have to click on the school name and select the class. After submitting the pre-decided amount for the entire set, the books will get delivered at the designated address.

The costs of books from pre-nursery to Class X ranges between Rs 1,000 and Rs 6,000 (with or without a language subject and without stationery), respectively, depending upon the school recommendations and publishers. Every year, hundreds of parents queue up at local bookstores to buy books for their wards. In order to avoid hassle, the book store owners prepare a complete set of books to deliver to customers after getting the payment.

Advertisement

Every year in March, as the new academic session starts, parents face such problems even before their wards enter the school gate for the first time. In 2018, the UT Education Department had directed schools to prescribe only NCERT books for all subjects, except language and mathematics for Classes I and II, and language, EVS and mathematics for Classes III to V.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper