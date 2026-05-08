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Home / Chandigarh / 'After Bengal, Punjab next': Eye on 2027 state polls, BJP celebrates Bengal victory in Chandigarh

'After Bengal, Punjab next': Eye on 2027 state polls, BJP celebrates Bengal victory in Chandigarh

Though no leader delivered a formal speech, a Punjabi slogan flashing from the stage conveyed the party’s message clearly: 'After Bengal, it is Punjab’s turn to give BJP chance to serve'

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:33 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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A Punjabi slogan flashing from the stage conveys the party’s message clearly: “After Bengal, it is Punjab’s turn to give the BJP a chance to serve.”
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The Punjab BJP organised a gala party for the media at the Taj Hotel, Chandigarh, to celebrate party’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Though no leader delivered a formal speech, a Punjabi slogan flashing from the stage conveyed the party’s message clearly: “After Bengal, it is Punjab’s turn to give the BJP a chance to serve.”

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Round tables were arranged for informal political conversations in what was perhaps the BJP’s first celebratory event since the farmers’ agitation had threatened party’s political existence in the state.

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Party’s chief media adviser Vineet Joshi welcomed guests as they arrived, while state BJP president Sunil Jakhar, dressed in a dark green full-sleeve shirt tucked into khaki trousers, moved from one table to another, spending time in quiet conversations with attendees.

Separately, working president Ashwani Sharma and state RSS chief Mantri Srinivaslu, both dressed in white, also went from table to table and interacted with guests, exchanging pleasantries and subtly expressing confidence about the party’s prospects in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Srinivaslu was among the first to arrive, while other leaders trickled in.

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Congress-turned-BJP leader Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, along with senior leader Subash Sharma and strategist Parminder Brar, was also seen engaged in discussions with media persons.

Among the topics discussed during the evening were Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s allegations against the BJP over the recent bomb blasts and the episode involving NSA detainee Amritpal Singh’s mother, who managed to meet CM Mann and later publicly questioned why her son remained in jail. Both matters were being discussed widely in political circles, with several conspiracy theories doing the rounds.

“The party is in high spirits. There will soon be more celebrations,” remarked a senior leader. Another recounted the history of BJP’s growth from winning only a handful of votes to securing a majority this year.

Whenever the conversation shifted to the BJP’s possible chief ministerial face in Punjab, or whether it would forge an alliance with the Akalis, party leaders responded with silent smiles.

“We will come to that. Today, just enjoy the Bengal celebration,” a leader said cheerfully.

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