DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / After bomb threat, several Chandigarh schools evacuated

After bomb threat, several Chandigarh schools evacuated

At least five schools received the threat via emails

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:00 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel stationed outside Chitkara International School, Sector 25, Chandigah on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement

Several private schools in Chandigarh received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among staff, students and parents.

Advertisement

At least five schools received the threatening email. These include St Kabir, Vivek High, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sacred Heart, Chitkara School, besides some government schools. An emergency siren was also reportedly sounded in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The school authorities informed the police, who rushed and evacuated the premises. Students were sent back home, while those already inside the school buildings were asked to move out.

Advertisement

Bomb detection squads were also rushed to the locations to carry out thorough checks.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts