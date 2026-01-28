After bomb threat, several Chandigarh schools evacuated

Several private schools in Chandigarh received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among staff, students and parents.

Advertisement

At least five schools received the threatening email. These include St Kabir, Vivek High, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sacred Heart, Chitkara School, besides some government schools. An emergency siren was also reportedly sounded in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The school authorities informed the police, who rushed and evacuated the premises. Students were sent back home, while those already inside the school buildings were asked to move out.

Advertisement

Bomb detection squads were also rushed to the locations to carry out thorough checks.