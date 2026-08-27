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Home / Chandigarh / After handball, hockey tourneys in Chandigarh see low participation

After handball, hockey tourneys in Chandigarh see low participation

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A hockey match in progress at the Sector 42 Sports Complex in Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTO: VICKY
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The problem of low participation of local teams in recognised tournaments has now extended from handball to hockey, with the latter receiving a lukewarm response across multiple tournaments.

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Recently, The Tribune exclusively reported on "single-digit participation" in the interschool handball meet in the city. Similarly, two hockey tournaments — the interschool meet and the Chandigarh State Meet — have received few entries.

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While one event is being organised by the UT Education Department, the other is being held by Hockey Chandigarh, affiliated to Hockey India.

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In the interschool boys’ U-14 and U-17 tournaments, six teams have confirmed their entries in each event.

The boys’ U-19 edition has drawn only seven teams. The three events kicked off on Wednesday. Moreover, the girls’ U-14 and U-17 tournaments have received only four entries each, while U-19 invited only six. Both tournaments are scheduled to begin on August 28 and 31, respectively.

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According to the UT rules, players become eligible for state scholarships and gradation certificates only if a minimum of seven teams participate in a recognised tournament.

The State Hockey Meet being held at the Sector-42 Sports Complex has witnessed a similar situation. In the girls' junior category, seven teams have confirmed their entries. The boys' junior meet has received eight entries.

A former hockey player, Mukesh, said sports culture could not be improved with policies alone. The two matches of the meet played on Sunday saw teams register 19-1 and 12-1 victories over their rivals, with the tournament having already recorded 39 goals in five matches, showing the one-sided nature of the competition. “We cannot expect a good response for all sports. Schools have been pushed to promote sports and everyone is contributing as per the resources available,” said an official of the Education Department.

“Schools are not taking an interest in nurturing talent at the grassroots level. Private schools should be encouraged to develop talent. Supporting local players is the only solution,” Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh.

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