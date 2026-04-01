After hitting rare albatross, Abram claims 3rd spot

After hitting a rare albatross (double eagle), Chandigarh’s 11-year-old Abram Chawla claimed third position in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Rajasthan Junior Championship played at Rambagh Golf Club. Making a standout performance, Chawla carded rounds of 74, 70 and 72 for a total score of 216 in the category C (11–12 years) against top junior golfers of India.

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The highlight of his performance came on the par-5 9th hole, where the local lad recorded a rare albatross (three-under-par on a single hole) — one of the rarest feats in golf. The exceptional shot places him among a select few players in the Indian junior circuit to achieve an albatross at a national-level event.

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Chawla showed an impressive resilience through the tournament. After an opening round of 74, he bounced back strongly with an even-par 70 to move into contention. In the final round, he made an early impact with a brilliant eagle start and maintained his composure to close with a score of 72.

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A student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, he is coached by renowned golf instructor Jesse Grewal. “Abram became the youngest player to enter the IGU Merit List last year. His latest performance further establishes him as one of the most promising young talents in Indian golf,” said Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School.