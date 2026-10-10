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Home / Chandigarh / After Kataria’s visit, sanitation drive begins at Sector 26 mandi

After Kataria’s visit, sanitation drive begins at Sector 26 mandi

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Rotten vegetables and slush at the vegetable market in Sector 26 on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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A day after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Sector 26 mandi, the Market Committee launched a sanitation drive to remove waste lying at various places in the mandi. However, waterlogging outside the boundary wall, opposite the Police Lines, remained unresolved.

It was the Administrator’s fourth visit to the mandi in the past one and a half years.

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Despite repeated visits by the UT Administrator and directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the city’s main wholesale market continues to grapple with poor sanitation, muddy roads and inadequate drainage, inconveniencing traders, transporters, labourers and visitors.

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Following rain a few days ago, several areas inside and around the mandi were covered in muddy slush. Traders and transporters said the conditions were making it difficult to move vehicles and carry out loading and unloading operations. Stagnant rainwater outside the market was also causing a foul smell.

Workers were deployed to clean the market premises following the Administrator’s visit, but waterlogging outside the boundary wall was yet to be addressed. A Market Committee official said the area would be levelled once the water dried up.

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Officials of the Agricultural Marketing Board maintained that sanitation operations were carried out regularly and unattended waste was removed whenever it was noticed. They said vegetable waste accumulated soon after vehicles were unloaded, making waste removal a continuous process.

Raj Kumar, a trader, called for mechanised sweeping, regular washing of internal roads and stricter supervision of sanitation contractors. Rajmeet Singh, another trader, said the mandi needed comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, particularly to its drainage network and approach roads.

Brij Mohan, president of the Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, said the administration must address the infrastructure-related problems faced by traders, visitors, transporters and labourers. Traders also sought more garbage collection points and systematic cleaning of internal roads.

The officials said an infrastructure upgrade was being planned for the mandi, with work likely to begin soon. The proposed works include improved drainage, repairs to internal roads and auction platforms, designated parking areas and better traffic management.

The UT Administration recently prohibited retail vendors from operating inside the wholesale market to reduce congestion, improve traffic movement and facilitate better sanitation and waste management. Officials said the restriction was intended to enable more systematic cleaning and improve the overall functioning of the mandi.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier taken serious note of the unhygienic conditions in the market following reports of heaps of rotten vegetables, muddy roads and poor civic maintenance. It had directed the Chandigarh Administration and the Market Committee to ensure proper sanitation and remove encroachments affecting the smooth functioning of the wholesale market. Disciplinary action was also initiated against officials over sanitation lapses following inspections by senior officials earlier this year.

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