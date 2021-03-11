After lull, UT sees 8 Covid deaths in August

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, August 17
After a lull of five months, the UT has witnessed eight Covid-19 deaths so far this month. Among the total deaths, five victims were over 80 years old with accompanying comorbid conditions, while six were fully vaccinated.
The major comorbidities found in the deaths of patients are renal disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bronchopneumonia and chronic liver disease, among others.
A 94-year-old Covid positive man was a case of chronic heart disease. Another 81-year-old man had Type-2 diabetes mellitus as a comorbid condition. A 99-year-old woman was brought dead at the GMSH, Sector 16, and was later tested positive for the virus posthumously.
Another 87-year-old woman with Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease and acute kidney disease also succumbed to illness. Another 89-year-old victim was a case of severe acute respiratory syndrome and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.
A 68-year-old male victim had Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic liver disease, acute kidney disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
A 57-year-old man with Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome was also counted as a Covid death. A 44-year-old deceased was a case of Type-1 respiratory failure and chronic liver disease.
Around 70 per cent deaths during the third wave of Covid belonged to 60 years and above age group, which is 15 per cent higher as compared to the second wave.
During the second wave, 55 per cent of the Covid deaths happened in the 60 plus age group and 32 per cent deaths took place between 45 and 60 years of age group.
