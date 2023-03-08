After Morni seizure, 720 poppy saplings found at Kalka house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 7

A day after the Chief Minister’s flying squad seized more than 1,500 plants of opium poppy at Thandog Badiyal village in Morni block, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police today arrested a man for cultivating opium at Tipra village in Kalka subdivision on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Mahipal, a resident of the village.

According to information, the suspect was cultivating opium in the courtyard of his house. In view of a rise in drug trafficking cases in the district, the police had been put on alert.

Following yesterday’s bust, the police had received a tip-off that a huge quantity of opium had been cultivated at a house in Tipra village. The team led by Surendra Pal, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, raided Mahipal’s house and found more than 720 saplings planted there. On seeing the police, the suspect tried to flee, but the police nabbed him after a brief chase.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Kalka police station. The police interrogated him about the cultivation besides his involvement in drug trafficking. The police also interrogated him about his network in Kalka and Pinjore. The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.