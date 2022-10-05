After muted Dusshera for 2 years, Chandigarh plans it big now

Chandigarh, October 4

Among the Ravan effigies to be set afire at around 40 places here on Dasehra, the tallest one (92 feet) will go up in flames at the Sector 46 ground on Wednesday. The effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are 85-foot and 82-foot tall respectively. The “Ravan Dahan” at Sector 46 will be unique this time.

An actor plays the role of Ravan at a Ramlila in Chandigarh.

“There will be a 12-minute laser show on Ramayan. A light-and-sound show will also be organised. The Ravan’s effigy has been placed on a chariot and its neck can turn 360 degree,” shared Jatinder Bhatia, chairman, Shri Sanatan Dharam Dasehra Committee, Sector 46.

“We have placed Ravan on a war ‘rath’ as shown in many films on the epic. We have made seating arrangements for 10,000 people,” he added.

The Ravan effigy to be burnt at Sector 29 is 75-foot tall and the one erected at the Sector 17 Parade Ground is 70 feet in height. As the orders on use of green crackers came late, Dasehra committees had to make last-minute changes in the effigies. “We have a special team of workers who worked hard to stuff crackers in effigies in a short period of time. They had to open parts of the effigies to fix crackers,” said an organiser.

Fire safety vehicles and emergency vans will be stationed at the venues.

No effigies were burnt on Dasehra in 2020 due to Covid. Last year, some committees held the celebrations despite a ban on crackers. — TNS

Sec 46 committee’s 92-ft Ravan tallest in tricity

