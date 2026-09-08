After Ola and InDrive, now Uber, Rapido to stay off Chandigarh roads for 6 months

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday suspended the aggregator licences of Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd and Rapido (Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd) for six months with immediate effect, barring both platforms from operating cabs and bike-taxis in the Union Territory till March 2027.

With this, all four major cab aggregators operating in the Tricity — Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido — now stand suspended.

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Ola and InDrive were pushed off Chandigarh roads in June and August this year, respectively.

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Only Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led, driver-owned ride-hailing platform, remains operational in the city, leaving daily commuters with a single major option.

In separate orders, copies of which are with The Tribune, issued by the State Transport Authority (STA), Secretary Nitish Singla, the Licensing Authority, invoked Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, to suspend both companies over persistent non-compliance despite repeated notices and hearings stretching over a year.

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“Both companies were given sufficient opportunity to comply with provisions relating to driver health and term insurance, training and the notified fare structure, but they wilfully failed to do so despite considerable time having elapsed,” Singla told The Tribune, referring to the orders he passed.

Uber’s violations

According to the order, Uber was first asked to submit a compliance report on July 8, 2025, and issued a show cause notice on October 10, 2025, after its response was found unsatisfactory. A committee found Uber's local office at Sector 47-C non-functional, with the office found “losed/locked” on three inspection visits in May 2026. A letter sent via Speed Post was returned marked “unclaimed.”

The order states Uber failed to implement fare rates notified on July 7, 2025, and was found overcharging commuters in violation of Rule 14(iii), which caps aggregator fares at the Administration-fixed rate.

Complaints from transport unions on August 24, 27, September 1 and 3, and a fresh complaint from the Chandigarh Cab Driver Union on September 7, flagged a subscription/recharge model being forced on drivers -- also a rules violation. Non-commercial vehicles were found attached to the platform.

Rapido’s violations

Rapido's order records similar lapses. The company's insurance cover for bike-taxi captains was found limited to accidental death and injury only, falling short of the coverage mandated under the 2025 Rules. Its Sector 32-D office was also found locked on three visits in May 2026.

Instead of furnishing a compliance response, the order notes, Rapido sought incorporation of the Centre’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG), 2025, in place of Chandigarh’s own rules. Complaints from the Tricity Cab Drivers Welfare Association on September 3 flagged the subscription model and overcharging, while non-commercial vehicles were also found attached to the platform.

Public inconvenience looms

The back-to-back suspensions, coming close on the heels of the Ola-InDrive ban in June and August, are set to squeeze cab availability further in a city already reeling from months of driver unrest over fares and aggregator commissions. With Uber and Rapido accounting for a significant share of daily bookings alongside Ola, commuters’ dependent on app-based cabs and bike-taxis face renewed disruption, with Bharat Taxi left as the only sizeable alternative on the roads.