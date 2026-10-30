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Home / Chandigarh / After slum-free status, Chandigarh Admn plans to demolish Dhanas ‘Kutchi Colony’

After slum-free status, Chandigarh Admn plans to demolish Dhanas ‘Kutchi Colony’

To issue eviction notices for 800 structures; demolition likely after Diwali

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Kutchi Colony at Dhanas in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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After achieving the slum-free status, the UT Administration is now preparing to remove illegal structures in Kutchi Colony, Dhanas.

A senior official said a demolition drive against the settlement, spread over 10-12 acres of agricultural and village common land, was planned after Diwali.

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The colony has around 800 temporary houses. Officials said eviction notices would be issued shortly. The Administration has identified around seven farmers and landowners whose land has been encroached upon by the colony residents, they added.

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Chandigarh became the country’s first slum-free city following the demolition of Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 (West), its last slum, nearly a year ago. Spread over around six acres, the colony had nearly 500 jhuggis housing about 2,000 people.

The UT Administration has demolished all 19 slum colonies in the city, reclaiming more than 500 acres of land valued at over Rs 20,000 crore.

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On June 19, 2025, the Administration carried out an eviction and demolition drive at Adarsh Colony, located between Sectors 53 and 54, reclaiming around 12 acres of prime government land.

On May 6, it removed nearly 2,500 structures at Janta Colony in Sector 25, reclaiming around 10 acres of land valued at Rs 350 crore. On April 23, nearly 1,000 jhuggis were razed in Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase I.

Meanwhile, farmers from 22 villages in Chandigarh have demanded the implementation of a land pooling policy, abolition of the lal dora system and an increase in the multiplier factor for agricultural land compensation from 1.25 to 2.

The farmers said that despite all villages being brought under the Municipal Corporation, neither a land pooling policy nor a revised land-use policy for agricultural land had been framed.

“If a land pooling policy is implemented, the lal dora system will be abolished, and planned development will be ensured,” said Satinderpal Singh Sidhu, president of the Pedu Vikas Manch.

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