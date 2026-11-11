With the police yet to make a breakthrough in the theft of heritage manhole covers from Sectors 45 and 46, concerns are mounting over the security of more than 3,000 such assets across the city. These covers have an indicative international market value of over Rs 900 crore.

Taking up the issue, Ajay Jagga, member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council and the Chandigarh Heritage Item Protection Cell, has written to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, seeking urgent intervention to prevent thefts and ensure the protection, preservation and scientific inventory of Le Corbusier-designed heritage manhole covers.

In his letters, Jagga described the recent thefts from Sectors 45 and 46 as a wake-up call for the UT Administration. He pointed out that these covers had fetched prices ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh at international auctions, taking their indicative cumulative market value to over Rs 900 crore.

“This is not merely a matter of theft of municipal infrastructure. It is a systematic threat to the heritage identity, architectural legacy and cultural assets of Chandigarh,” he said.

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During meetings of the Chandigarh Heritage Item Protection Cell, it was informed that more than 3,000 Le Corbusier-designed heritage manhole covers were still in existence across the city under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. Jagga expressed concern that such valuable heritage assets were lying unattended on roads and public premises without adequate security, identification, monitoring or protection against theft.

The covers have previously surfaced at international auctions, including in Paris and London. Their high demand in the international market makes them particularly vulnerable to organised theft, illegal transportation and trafficking outside the country.

The disappearance of the covers also raises questions about security arrangements, accountability of field officials and the effectiveness of the existing heritage protection mechanism, he said.

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Seeking immediate action, Jagga has urged the Administration and the MC to conduct a physical verification of all heritage covers and prepare a comprehensive sector-wise and location-wise inventory, supported by identification numbers, photographs, dimensions, details of their condition and exact locations.

He has also sought reconciliation of the inventory with original survey records to identify missing or replaced covers. Each cover should be assigned a unique identification number, while GPS-enabled tracking devices or other tamper-proof electronic identification systems should be introduced wherever technically feasible.

Other suggestions include setting up a centralised digital monitoring system with geo-tagged photographs, periodic verification by designated officials and fixing responsibility on the concerned SDOs and junior engineers for physical verification and reporting of missing covers.

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Jagga has also suggested examining the feasibility of replacing original heritage covers with modern alternatives wherever technically and structurally feasible, without compromising public safety. The original covers should be preserved in a designated secure heritage repository, museum or other protected facility.

He has further called for the revival and strengthening of the Chandigarh Heritage Item Protection Cell, with regular meetings to review the security of the city’s heritage assets.