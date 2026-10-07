Afternoon showers break the heat in Chandigarh Tricity; Panchkula records 16 mm rainfall

Afternoon showers brought a break to the dry spell in Chandigarh on Wednesday, with Panchkula recording 16 mm rainfall—the highest in the Punjab-Haryana region—and Chandigarh receiving 7.8 mm, bringing some relief from hot and humid conditions.

The rain also pulled down the day temperature in Chandigarh to 32.9°C, 1.9°C below than previous day and 0.3°C above normal. The minimum temperature, too, remained 3.3°C above normal at 24.2°C, though it was 0.4°C lower than the previous night. Chandigarh received 7.8 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

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Panchkula recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8°C, 0.9°C lower than yesterday, while its minimum fell to 22.2°C, also 0.9°C below previous night. The 16 mm rainfall recorded there was the heaviest in the region during the day.

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Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C and minimum of 23.7°C, both lower than the previous day.

The rain came as the region continued to experience above-normal warmth, particularly during the night. Chandigarh’s minimum temperature of 24.2°C was 3.3°C above normal. At the state level, Punjab’s average minimum temperature was 3.2°C above normal, while Haryana’s was 2.4°C above normal.

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Humidity remained high in Chandigarh, with relative humidity ranging from 57 per cent to 87 per cent during the observation period. The combination of warmth and high humidity had kept conditions uncomfortable before the afternoon rain.

The weather change is expected to continue over the next few days. The IMD has forecast isolated rain or thunderstorms across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from Wednesday through Tuesday. For the Tricity, maximum temperatures are forecast at 32°C on Thursday, 30°C on Friday, 30°C on Saturday, 31°C on Sunday and 32°C on Monday, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds remains in force through Saturday. Winds of 40-50 kmph are likely on Thursday, reducing to 30-40 kmph on Friday and Saturday. No warning has been issued from Sunday to Tuesday.

The rain therefore marks a shift from the dry conditions of the past few days, but the forecast suggests that the Tricity will continue to see intermittent weather activity rather than a prolonged spell of widespread rain.