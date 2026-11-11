Age no bar: 10-yr-old, octogenarian share golf greens in Chandigarh

“The most important shot in golf is the next one.” The famous quote by American golfing legend Ben Hogan aptly captures the spirit of women golfers at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), where passion for the sport transcends age.

The opening day of the Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship brought together two participants representing the youngest and oldest ends of the age spectrum — 10-year-old Pareesha Pradhan and 81-year-old Gunwant Kaur. Both are competing not merely for the title but also for the sheer love of the game.

The ladies’ section of the CGC is organising the 32nd edition of the Punjab Open Ladies’ Championship, which will conclude on November 13. One of the largest and most prestigious amateur women’s golf championships in North India, the event attracts leading women golfers from across the country. Over the years, it has provided a platform for emerging talent while encouraging aspiring and veteran golfers to compete at national and international levels.

The youngest participant, Pareesha, is sharing the field with Gunwant, an enthusiastic 81-year-old golfer.

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“I started playing golf after retiring from my job, and it was the best decision of my life. My participation in the event is not about winning or losing; it is about celebrating the spirit of the sport. Owing to health complications, I cannot spend long hours on the greens every day. However, such events motivate me to share the field with the younger generation as well as golfers from my own age group,” said Gunwant, a retired academic.

She added that golf helped keep the mind fresh and provided an opportunity to interact with others and share experiences. “The more one enjoys the sport, the better the outcome. Competition is quite intense these days, and technical knowledge is as important as physical fitness,” she said.

Chandigarh has consistently remained an important nursery of golfing talent, producing several leading players on the Indian Golf Union (IGU) circuit and in amateur world rankings. These include Ojaswani Saraswat, Heena Kang, Ceerat Kang, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Rebab Kahlon and Gairat Kahlon. Several of these promising golfers have also represented India in international competitions. Pareesha, who developed an interest in golf at the Yol Golf Course in Dharamsala, is following in her parents’ footsteps. They introduced her to the sport and she now trains under her father’s guidance.

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“She is completely devoted to golf and her studies. It has been only a couple of years since she developed an interest in the sport after watching us play at the Yol Golf Course. She must have been around four when she started accompanying us to the greens. For the past couple of years, she has been based in Chandigarh and playing here,” said her mother, Pranita Pradhan.

“She has participated in several events, but playing on her home course is always special. This will be a good event for her and an important experience, irrespective of the result,” she added.

This year’s championship has attracted nearly 110 entries, with participants from the NCR, neighbouring states and cities as far away as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Pune and Indore.

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The three-day championship will have a cut after the first two rounds. The ceremonial tee-off will take place tomorrow.