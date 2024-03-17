Agency owner, employees booked for stealing from cylinders

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

The CM flying squad, along with the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the police, registered a case against over 20 individuals of a gas agency for stealing liquefied petroleum gas from gas cylinders to sell it in a black market in Pinjore. The teams nabbed a total of 19 suspects from a gas agency in Garira village.

Officials said they received a tip-off about the theft of LPG gas from cylinders and illegal sale of cylinders in Pinjore, adding that teams were called from the police and Food and Civil Supplies Department to the site.

The police said they identified over 20 individuals who were involved in stealing LPG from gas cylinders. The officials added that the suspects filled the stolen gas into empty cylinders for sale.

The police managed to nab 19 of those involved, and a few managed to flee. The suspects have been identified as Jitender, Mahesh Kumar, Shyam Shankar, Kuldeep, Pradeep, Karan Kumar, Manoj, Santosh Kumar, Samar, Manish, Akash Dipu, Mahinder Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Avdhesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Rahul and Brijesh.

The storekeeper of the agency told the police that the theft was being carried out on the direction of the agency owner, Jitender.

The police said they have recovered a few vehicles and 507 gas cylinders, including 474 domestic and 29 commercial cylinders, from the site, along with other equipment from the possession of the suspects.

The police said the suspects used to extract gas from cylinders and get paid in full money from residents, adding that after extracting gas, they would fill up empty cylinders, sell them, and divide the amount among themselves.

The police at Pinjore police station have registered a case against the suspects under the Essential Commodities Act and Sections 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC.

