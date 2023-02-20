Agent booked for travel fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked Nikhil Sharma, proprietor of AG Group Overseas, Sector 34, for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Complainant Dharmbir Singh of Kaithal, Haryana, alleged the suspect took Rs 70,000 each to send them to Tanzania on work permit. But he neither sent them abroad nor returned the money, he claimed. TNS

Man loses Rs 25K to online fraud

Chandigarh: A city resident has been duped by a fraudster who contacted him through a fake Instagram account. Complainant Sushil Dahra, a resident of Sector 48, alleged the suspect posing as a friend asked for Rs 25,000. The complainant transferred the money, but when the suspect demanded more money, he realised he had been duped. A case of cheating has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Man held with 100-gm heroin

Chandigarh:The Crime Branch of UT police has arrested a 21-year-old youth for possessing 100-gm heroin. Suspect Surinder, a Sector 25 resident, was nabbed near his house. A case has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Almirah with Rs 1.38L stolen

Chandigarh: An almirah containing Rs 1.38 lakh in cash was stolen from Industrial Area, Phase I. Complainant Sandeep Chopra alleged Kamal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, stole the almirah from plot No. 90 on intervening night of February 17 and 18. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station and arrested the suspect. TNS

House theft at Ram Darbar

Chandigarh: A woman alleged an unidentified person stole gold and silver jewellery and Rs 10,000 in cash from her house at Ram Darbar. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.