Agri Dept team inspects maize crop in Pinjore

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta, a joint team from the Agriculture Department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Panchkula, visited villages in Pinjore Block today to inspect maize crops. The primary aim of the inspection was to assess the presence of pest infestations in the crop.

Advertisement

During the visit, it was observed that several fields showed signs of Fall Armyworm attack. However, the infestation was found to be below the Economic Threshold Level (ETL), meaning that the pest population had not yet reached a level that could cause significant economic damage. At this stage, large-scale spraying of chemical pesticides is not necessary.

Meanwhile, farmers were advised to monitor their crops regularly and check leaves and cobs for pests on a daily basis.