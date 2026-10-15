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Home / Chandigarh / Agri marketing board Secretary reviews works at Sec 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Agri marketing board Secretary reviews works at Sec 26 mandi in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Engineering Department employees repair a drain at the vegetable market in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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D Karthikeyan, Secretary of the UT Agricultural Marketing Board, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure improvement works at the Sector 26 fruit, vegetable and grain market following his visit to the site a day earlier.

The meeting was attended by the Chandigarh Chief Engineer, the administrator of the market committee, and officials of the Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation. Representatives of the grain market associations also participated.

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Chief Engineer CB Ojha informed the meeting that drainage upgrades and road works had commenced and would be completed in a time-bound manner. The Secretary directed the departments concerned to complete the works as soon as possible while ensuring quality.

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The MC was asked to undertake the maintenance and operation of public toilets at the market.

Taking note of the deteriorating condition of roads outside the market, the Secretary directed the Chief Engineer and the Municipal Corporation to undertake their improvement on a priority basis.

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Parking space for trucks

Responding to a demand raised by the associations, the Secretary directed the market committee to take over the parking space adjoining Chandigarh College of Engineering from the MC to facilitate truck parking.

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