Agri officers end dharna

Mohali, August 30
Agriculture development officers, who had been staging a sit-in at the Punjab Agriculture Department Headquarters here over their demands for the past several days, today called off their protest after assurance by Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.
Earlier in the day, the minister held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting officers and assured them that their legitimate demands would be met.
Later, addressing the protesters, the minister said they should support the government in saving the agriculture of the state and help farmers with honesty and dedication. He said he would always support honest officials, but won’t tolerate corruption.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...