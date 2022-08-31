Agri officers end dharna

Mohali, August 30

Agriculture development officers, who had been staging a sit-in at the Punjab Agriculture Department Headquarters here over their demands for the past several days, today called off their protest after assurance by Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Earlier in the day, the minister held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting officers and assured them that their legitimate demands would be met.

Later, addressing the protesters, the minister said they should support the government in saving the agriculture of the state and help farmers with honesty and dedication. He said he would always support honest officials, but won’t tolerate corruption.

#Agriculture #Mohali