Ahead of Khattar's Ambala visit, farmers threaten stir over dues

Ambala, October 14

On the eve of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Samvad programme in Shahzadpur, various farm leaders today threatened to stage a protest to express their displeasure over the pending dues of sugarcane farmers.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief, Gurnam Singh, said, “The sugarcane farmers are yet to get the dues of around Rs 40 to 45 crore from the previous crushing season from the Naraingarh Sugarmills. The CM will hold his Jan Samvad programme in Shahzadpur. We urge the CM to either clear the payments or to hold a meeting with the farmers’ deputation to discuss the issue.” He warned, “Otherwise, the farmers will hold a protest.”

He asked the farmers of Ambala and Yamunanagar to reach Shahzadpur in large numbers, but advised them to avoid any confrontation with the police.

Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader Dharm Vir Dhindsa said, “Pending sugarcane dues have long been an issue for the Naraingarh farmers. We demand that the dues be cleared at the earliest opportunity. If the CM fails to announce any favourable decision in this regard during the Jan Samvad, we will stage a protest.”

Later on Sunday, the CM will lay the foundation stone of a civil enclave in Ambala Cantonment.

Earlier in the day, Ambala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaleen and Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa inspected both sites.

The DC has also issued orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, declaring the whole area of Ambala district a ‘no flying zone’, and declared it as a ‘red zone’ under the Drone Rules, 2021.

Ambala DC Shaleen said, “The CM will hold a Jan Samvad programme and then lay the foundation stone of a civil enclave on Sunday. A case of about Rs 8.37 crore for the payment of sugarcane farmers has already been sent to the higher authorities. When we get approval in this regard, we will proceed accordingly.” The DC seemed confident that there had been no lapse on the part of the government.

