Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Entire work to be completed by May 31, say officials

Municipal Corporation workers clean a road gully in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 23

With an eye on tackling waterlogging during the monsoon season, the city municipal corporation has already cleaned 11,500 road gullies and set a target of May 31 to complete the process.

According to the MC, there are 35,000 road gullies in different parts of the city. As many as 45 teams, each comprising nearly three to four workers, have been constituted for the job. The work started on March 15 and till April 15, 11,500 have been cleaned. The remaining shall be cleaned by May 31 ahead of the arrival of monsoon.

The work on cleaning road gullies is done annually, but over the past few years, the MC has missed deadlines leading to the choking of drainage system during the rainy season. Even on June 30 last year, when rain had lashed the city, the corporation was yet to complete 15% of the work.

35,000 Road gullies in city

45 MC teams on job

Despite a proper schedule for the annual work, waterlogging is witnessed across the city during monsoon. It leads to flooding of roads, roundabouts, parking lots and markets at several places.

RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, suggested: “The entire drainage network should be cleaned. These pipes are usually 12 inches thick. Until these are cleaned, rainwater will get blocked even if the gullies are cleaned. Suction machines should be used wherever needed.”

Likhmaram Budaniya, a city-based activist, felt sewage and other garbage was sometimes dumped near road gullies after being cleaned and when it rained, it again blocked the system, causing waterlogging.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said by May 31, all 35,000 road gullies would be cleaned. Besides, the corporation would ensure there was no let-up in the work.

Missed deadlines in past

  • In past few years, MC has missed deadlines for work done annually, leading to choking of drainage system during rains
  • On June 30 last year when rain had lashed the city leading to waterlogging, MC was yet to complete 15% of the work
  • MC says existing storm water drainage system in city does not have enough capacity to handle high volume of rainfall
  • Drainage system has been designed to handle 15mm/hour rainfall in northern sectors and 20mm/hour in southern, it says

