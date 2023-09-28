Ahead of national games, players jittery amid COA power tussle

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 27

City players are set to bear the brunt of the ongoing tussle between the president and general secretary of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) ahead of the Goa National Games, which are scheduled to start from October 25.

While the Sports Department has already issued a notice to the COA for not submitting utilisation certificate in respect of the grant received in the past, the tussle has divided the COA as well as various sports associations into two factions.

AGM called after two years The COA secretary called the annual general meeting of the association after a gap of two years

It will discuss 14 main issues, including conferring authority of COA operations to secretary and reviewing alleged irregularities by president, among others

A state Olympic association is authorised to send teams to the national games. In Chandigarh, the COA is already scattered. In such case, the validity for sending teams to the games can be challenged.

“Both president and secretary are the signing authority for sending the teams. But both are locked in an intense battle with each other. Their supporters (local sports associations) had been silently watching wrongdoings within the COA since 2021, and now they have suddenly woken up from slumbers to make things worse for the players,” said a functionary of the Sports Department. “

The COA is at fault on many counts, from not organising any championship in the last 14 years to facing allegations of issuing fake affiliations. Many association members (including coaches) are affiliated to two different sports associations.