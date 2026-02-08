Ahead of SIR, survey finds 3,900 double voters in UT

The UT Election Department has tightened scrutiny of the electoral rolls to weed out double voters. It has found nearly 3,900 voters registered at two places, during a survey carried out ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The department has intensified checks in colonies and sectors that have long been flagged for suspicious voter registrations.

According to officials, 62.5 per cent voters have been covered so far under the survey. During verification, around 5,400 voters were found to be dead. There were around 3,900 voters, whose names appeared in both Chandigarh and their native states. Their names are in the process of being removed from the electoral rolls, they said.

The officials stated that a special focus of the survey was on voters originally belonging to other states and Union Territories and many of whom continue to figure in the electoral rolls outside Chandigarh as well.

The voters, whose names are being removed from the electoral rolls, are being informed through alerts sent to their registered mobile numbers. This step would ensure that affected voters receive timely information and can complete the required formalities, if any, they added.

The ongoing survey, which is in its final phase, is being carried out ahead of the SIR to ensure clean and accurate electoral rolls.

The Election Department has taken the SIR conducted in 2002 as the base for the current revision exercise. The voters, whose names were recorded in the 2002 lists and who later cast vote in Chandigarh, are being specially verified to check whether they are enrolled at more than one place. The officials said this method was helping the survey teams identify cases of duplication more effectively.

The administration has attributed the issue double voters to major demographic changes in Chandigarh over the past two decades. Many families moved out of the city for employment and other reasons, while a large number of people from other states settled here permanently. This population churn, the officials said, resulted in duplicate entries in the electoral rolls.

The current exercise is aimed at addressing these issues comprehensively before the coming SIR.

As per the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chandigarh has around 6.4 lakh registered voters, while the city’s estimated population stands at 13.64 lakh.

Checks have also been intensified in colonies and sectors that have long been flagged for suspicious voter registrations.

The administration said the revised electoral rolls will be used for the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December this year.