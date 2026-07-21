AI glossary initiative begins at Panjab University

Panjab University has commenced the second phase of the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) meeting for the preparation of a trilingual glossary on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in English, Hindi and Punjabi. The initiative is being organised by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, and hosted by the School of Punjabi Studies at Panjab University. The second phase follows the first round of deliberations held from May 5 to 9. Prof Sunil K Singh, convener of the expert advisory committee, said the glossary would play a crucial role in facilitating teaching, learning, translation and the dissemination of technical knowledge in regional languages. He added that the initiative would help make advanced scientific education more accessible to a broader section of society.

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Students visit Police Headquarters

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The three-week internship programme organised by the Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, concluded with an educational visit to the Police Command and Control Centre at Chandigarh Police Headquarters, Sector 9. The programme was conducted in collaboration with the Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Sector 26, Chandigarh Police. The visit provided students of the MA (Police Administration) programme with valuable practical exposure to technology-driven policing initiatives, particularly the functioning of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and its role in enhancing public safety and police response mechanisms.

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Faculty development initiative ends

Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions (SSGI), Dera Bassi, successfully concluded its week-long faculty development programme (FDP) on outcome-based education (OBE), focused on enhancing academic quality, strengthening teaching-learning methodologies and fostering excellence in higher education. Organised under the guidance of the SSGI management, the FDP provided faculty members with comprehensive insights and practical approaches for the effective implementation of outcome-based education. The programme featured expert sessions by resource person Prof (Dr) S.K. Bhattacharya, covering key aspects of OBE, including the OBE framework, curriculum planning, quality benchmarks, NAAC accreditation, assessment and attainment processes and best practices for ensuring effective internal quality assurance. The FDP served as a valuable platform for faculty members to enhance their understanding of contemporary academic practices and align teaching strategies with outcome-driven educational goals.

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AI internship programme launched

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, inaugurated the AI internship programme for the upskilling of non-technical professionals. The programme was initiated by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) in collaboration with Meander Software Private Limited, SAS Nagar, with the aim of equipping students from non-technical disciplines with practical artificial intelligence skills aligned with the demands of the modern workplace. Dr Sandeep Singh Sandha, founder and coordinator of the Punjab AI Excellence Programme, highlighted the increasing significance of artificial intelligence in education, industry and public life. He encouraged participants to embrace AI as a powerful tool for creativity, enhanced productivity and responsible innovation.