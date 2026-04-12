AI-led startups in MSME, healthcare sectors need of hour: Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday said startups in MSMEs and public healthcare were critical areas for growth, while pointing to opportunities for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in these sectors.

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Addressing the second day of TiECON Chandigarh 2026, he said, “Nearly 30 per cent of our GDP is contributed by MSME units employing over 30 crore people. There is significant untapped potential for AI-driven startups in the MSME sector.” He highlighted the need for innovation in healthcare, stating, “The affordable public healthcare too requires startups for ensuring wider coverage and timely medical care delivery to the needy.”

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Referring to the state’s industrial vision, Arora said the government was working to strengthen the startup ecosystem. “Mohali’s elevation as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Punjab would further fortify Punjab’s mission to develop our state with top-notch IT infrastructure and innovation mechanisms,” he said.

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He added that the state had increased financial support for startups, saying, “In the last year, the Punjab Government has enhanced seed money for startups from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. We had disbursed Rs 6 crore to startups during last year, and this year there is no upper limit and we shall approve all eligible startups.”

Arora said the government was committed to supporting startups under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann. TiE Chandigarh president Puneet Verma said the association between Startup Punjab and TiE Chandigarh dated back to the organisation’s inception in 2016. He said the collaboration had supported efforts to strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem.

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TiE Chandigarh vice-president Brahm Alreja said the government and TiE had been working together to promote Punjab as a destination for IT and innovation.

Leverage policy reforms: Thakur

Former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said over 50 per cent startups were emerging from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Addressing TiECON, he cited India's 2.12 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, 120-plus unicorns and $4.18 trillion GDP, urging entrepreneurs to leverage policy reforms.